Clearing & Comfy Wednesday

Things will be a lot more quiet Wednesday. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds as we warm into the low 80s.

Most of Thursday looks dry, and we get hot again. Highs will be near 90 degrees. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph primarily out of the south. A cold front will help kick off a few scattered storms Thursday evening and night, with most of those along and north of I-80. A couple of those could be strong to severe.

Friday will be a bit breezy as cooler air blows in. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks very cool. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday with a small chance for rain at night. Sunday will have a chilly start with low 40s, but we warm near 70 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Monday brings more clouds with another small chance for rain, but we push back into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 90

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 69

