Clouds & Cold For Thursday

Scattered snow for some this morning. Be on the lookout for slick spots on that drive into work. Slushy conditions in the Omaha metro.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, but we stay mostly cloudy as the wind starts to lighten up. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will bring a little more sunshine with highs still in the upper 20s.

We warm closer to 30 Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. There's also the chance for some snow in areas south of I-80 towards the end of the day.

The sky stays mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

We make it back to the freezing mark on Monday before dropping into the high 20s Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Early AM Snow

Breezy

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Cold

Low: 18

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Chance For Some

High: 30

