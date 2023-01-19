Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds & Cold For Thursday

Another snow chance this weekend
Scattered snow to start the day.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 06:59:15-05

Scattered snow for some this morning. Be on the lookout for slick spots on that drive into work. Slushy conditions in the Omaha metro.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, but we stay mostly cloudy as the wind starts to lighten up. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will bring a little more sunshine with highs still in the upper 20s.

We warm closer to 30 Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. There's also the chance for some snow in areas south of I-80 towards the end of the day.

The sky stays mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

We make it back to the freezing mark on Monday before dropping into the high 20s Tuesday.

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Early AM Snow
Breezy
High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Cold
Low: 18

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Chilly
High: 28

SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Snow Chance For Some
High: 30

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phone Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018