Cloudy & cool Monday, overnight snow may lead to some travel impacts Tuesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler and cloudy Monday

Snow showers Tuesday morning

Wet, stormy and warmer later in the week

FORECAST

We are waking up on the cool side of things Monday. Some spotty rain/snow showers are possible north of I-80, but these should not lead to any impacts. The rest of the day is cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

After dark on Monday, a band of light snow will develop overhead. This snow band will be narrow, and where exactly it sets up is in question. As of now, the most likely location will be in the Omaha metro and just to the northeast, including cities like Tekamah, Harlan, and Atlantic.

Not everyone in the dark blue will see 1-3" as the band will be narrow, but this is where the best chance of it is. Expect some slower travel for the Tuesday AM commute for neighborhoods impacted by the snow.

By noon, all of this snow will have melted, and there will just be a few spotty rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures slowly climb through the day, reaching the low 40s by the evening commute (which should be fine).

Wednesday looks windy and a lot warmer, warming overnight into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning, and jumping into the 60s/70s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds could gust to 45 mph. A few thunderstorms will pop up on Wednesday afternoon, mostly south of I-80, but the severe weather risk appears low.

As the front hangs around nearby, we could see waves of rain on Thursday. It won't rain all day, but most of us could see rain at some point on Thursday. The rain moves away on Friday, and it looks dry.

More stormy weather returns for the weekend. A few of these storms could be stronger, depending on how warm we get. Highs are expected to reach the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Light Rain

High: 46

Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow

Low: 31

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Ends

High: 41

Wind: SE 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Storms

Windy

High: 73

Wind: SW 25-45

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