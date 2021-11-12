Cold and windy Friday

Scattered pockets of snow will continue through the rest of the morning, mainly north and east of Omaha. With the strong winds blowing the falling snow around, the visibility could be dropped at times for drivers.

Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy (35-55 mph) for all of our cities. We will only warm into the mid 30s, and the wind will make it feel like the mid 20s at best.

Winds will start to lighten up tonight, but it will still be windy for our high school football games, feeling like the low 20s.

By Saturday morning, the wind should barely be noticeable, but it will be cold, with lows in the mid 20s.

We enjoy a lot of sunshine Saturday, but clouds arrive late in the afternoon. It will be a little warmer, but still below average, in the mid 40s. A few scattered rain showers move in Saturday night, but many spots manage to avoid the rain.

We're dry again Sunday with partly cloudy skies and high 40s.

We keep warming up early next week. The 50s return on Monday, then stronger winds blow in even warmer air Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Mid 60s don't last long in November. A cold front then drops us back into the 40s for the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Very Windy

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy Early

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 46

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.