Cold And Windy Monday

It'll be cold and windy to start Monday morning with temperatures in the low 20s, but it will feel more like the single digits thanks to wind gusts 30-40mph. Winds will still be breezy in afternoon, gusting up to 20-30 mph, and wind chills will be in the teens as our actual temps only warm into the upper 20s.

There's a small chance for some flurries overnight, but the heavier snow with this system will not fall in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa. We cool back down into the low 20s tonight.

We slowly start to warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. It will also be a bit more sunny towards the end of the day.

Highs will warm into the mid 40s by Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures take a tumble after that, into the mid 40s on Friday and low 40s on Saturday. There is another potential system heading our way at the end of the week that could bring rain and/or snow on Friday. There's still uncertainty with this system since it's a bit far out, so keep checking back for updates.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 28

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 45

