A cold front arrives late tonight into early Sunday and will bring in some cooler air, dropping highs on Sunday afternoon to the low 80s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to the north and warmer to the south. The cold front also brings a small rain chance for some spotty showers on and off through part of Sunday.

There are a lot of ups and downs as get into next week. Temperatures on Monday will get back into the 90s. Then we drop back off into the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. There will be a few spotty rain chances each day, but most stay dry.

We start to level off by the middle part of the week into late week. Highs stay near 80 on Wednesday before warming back into the mid to upper 80s in the second half of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

Spotty Rain

High: 83

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY

Cooler

Spotty Rain Chance

High: 80

