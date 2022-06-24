Cold Front Brings Storms

A few hit and miss storms/showers lingered into Friday morning. These aren't for everyone. They are mainly south of I-80 towards the Kansas and Nebraska border. The extra clouds and higher humidity will keep us warmer, only cooling off to about 70 degrees.

Friday afternoon could feature some storms and showers. The potential looks low at this point, but if storms can develop they could be on the strong to severe side.

Another batch of hit and miss storms arrives Friday night and continues into Saturday morning as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Some of these showers and storms could flare up to severe levels. The main concerns are pockets of large hail and damaging winds.

We get a small drop in the humidity Saturday afternoon, but it will still be muggy, with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy.

The cold front's impacts will be a lot more noticeable Sunday with very low humidity and highs in the upper 70s!

We then start to slowly warm back up in the first half of next week. Monday will be in the low 80s, followed by high 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies both days.

The humidity starts to increase again midweek as we push into the low 90s Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

Humid and Breezy

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms Late

Mild

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain/Storms

Decreasing Humidity

High: 84

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Much Cooler

Lower Humidity

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.