Cold front brings storms and heat relief late Wednesday

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected Wednesday. Take it easy when outside and stay hydrated. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy as we continue to heat up. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Even though the humidity will be a touch lower, it is still high, making it feel more like 103 late today.

A line of storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska after the evening commute ahead of our next cold front. This is when the storms will be at their strongest, arriving with a small severe weather threat. Damaging wind will be the main concern, but there could be a couple pockets of smaller hail mixed in too. The storms will weaken as they push farther southeast late tonight. The storms may not arrive in Omaha until closer to 10 or later. The storms will continue to break apart into Thursday morning, leaving some neighborhoods southeast of Omaha dry.

Thursday will start in the low 70s with a lot of clouds. Thanks to the overnight cold front, it won't be as hot later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with some afternoon sunshine. The humidity will stay high, making it feel like the low 90s. A few hit and miss storms are possible heading into Thursday night, mainly south of Omaha.

We stay in the mid 80s Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A few spotty showers and storms could pop up again with the better chances for rain staying south of Omaha.

We start to heat back up again this weekend. Saturday will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine. Then, we push into the mid 90s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s continue Monday, but a weak cold front will try to drop us into the low 90s Tuesday with a small chance for rain.

