Cold front overnight ends the heat, but brings in more wind & high fire danger

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler and windy for Sunday with a high fire risk

Clouds and some rain on Monday

Warming up again into midweek

FORECAST

High temperatures this Saturday afternoon have soared into the mid-90s for most neighborhoods. This breaks the all-time March high temperature record for Omaha, which was 91!

Tonight, a cold front passes by and ends the early-season heatwave. Highs on Sunday will drop back into the upper 50s with some clouds. There is no rain expected with this cold front. However, the wind returns (30-40 mph gusts), which will bring with it a high fire danger. Avoid outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Clouds move in on Monday, and some computer data hints at some light rain associated with it. It may be too dry for much of it to reach the ground, but a few neighborhoods could see some raindrops.

Once the clouds move on by, we start another warming trend on Tuesday as highs climb back to 70.

Wednesday gets even warmer with a high near 80.

Another front passes through on Thursday, bringing with it a small chance of rain, more wind, and cooler air.

For the weekend, we will be in the 50s and dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Clear

Windy

Low: 51

Wind: S 10-30

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler & Windy

High: 57

Wind: N 25-40

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 56

Wind: E 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

Wind: SE 5-10

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