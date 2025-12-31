Cold front to usher in some colder weather for the new year

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Colder weather to begin the new year

Small chance of a wintry mix on Friday

Warming up next week

FORECAST:

Happy New Year! It's mild out there to end 2025, but a cold front coming in this evening will usher in some colder weather for the new year. However, we stay mild at 7 pm for the downtown fireworks (38 degrees), and at midnight (28 degrees).

This cool front will bring in some colder, more seasonal weather for the New Year, with Thursday and Friday seeing highs in the 30s.

Some computer models suggest a mix of wintry precipitation moving into the region on Friday afternoon. This is a low chance of occurring at this point, but it's something to monitor. Little impact is expected if this does develop.

By the weekend, more sunshine will coincide with the warmer weather. Sunday could see highs in the upper 40s.

We then arrive at the low 50s into next week, and hold there with lots of sunshine.

We also enter a dry spell; trends indicate that our first precipitation chance will not occur until late next week, at the earliest.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 21

Wind: NW 5-10

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 36

Wind: NW 5-15

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Small Wintry Mix Chance

High: 35

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 43

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

