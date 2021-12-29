Cold Spell Brings Chances Of Light Snow

Our cold snap is short lived with highs only making it into the mid to upper 20s. There is a chance to see some light snow showers Wednesday afternoon along with this cool down. Most of us will see little to no accumulation (less than an inch), but some parts south of I-80 could see some slight higher totals - 1 to 2 inches.

"Milder" temperatures return toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back to near 40° with Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

We will ring in the New Year with really cold air. Temperatures are set to drop into the low teens for our highs on Saturday, if not colder. High temperatures by the week will be in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows could land in the single digit and subzero range. We're watching another system heading our way that could bring measurable snow to the area on Saturday, too.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Light Snow South

High: 27

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 40

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Above Average

High: 35

