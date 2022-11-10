Cold Weather Makes A Strong Comeback

A cold front starts making its way towards Omaha from the northwest early this morning. There could be some light rain as the cold front arrives. Behind it, temperatures quickly tank as strong winds blow in the colder weather, dropping us into the 40s for the rest of the day. Eastern Nebraska likely sees some sunshine by the end of the day, but western Iowa will be a little more cloudy with a couple isolated storms.

The cold air settles in for Veterans Day. The wind won't be as strong, but it still looks like a breezy day with highs in the low 30s. It will also be mostly sunny.

The sunshine continues all weekend, but so does the cold weather. Saturday will be near freezing, then we warm into the upper 30s on Sunday. Both weekend mornings will be in the teens. Likely pushing the wind chill into the single digit range.

The cold weekend weather continues to start the next workweek. We could see enough moisture Tuesday to shake out some light snow. There is still some disagreement on how that plays out though.

THURSDAY

Light A.M. Rain

Warm Early, Then Cold

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Single Digit Wind Chills

Low: 19

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 32

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

