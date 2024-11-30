Cold with occasional snowflakes through this weekend

Snow showers continue in northeast Nebraska this evening, but it is struggling to move into the Omaha metro. Some snow accumulations under 1/2" are possible in northeast Nebraska, with occasional flurries but no accumulation is expected elsewhere.

Sunday morning will start in the low teens. We will again see lots of clouds and occasional pockets of snow flurries, though no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We'll begin next week cold but with increased sunshine and highs on Monday in the middle 20s.

Warmer weather will slowly return by mid-next week, with highs back in the 40s around Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it looks short-lived, as another cold blast could shape up by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Cold

High: 29

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 40

