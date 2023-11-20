Colder Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday

Spotty, light rain showers will continue into your Monday evening. This rain should clear up before midnight, and skies will slowly clear overnight. It gets breezy, as we cool off into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be windy, but at least we get to enjoy the sunshine all day. It stays cool with mid 40s.

Wednesday brings a one day warm-up! It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 50s, which is a little above average.

Thanksgiving will start just below freezing, then we warm into the mid 40s for the afternoon. It will be breezy, but we keep it mostly sunny and dry for any traveling you need to do.

It gets colder for your Black Friday shopping with more clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s, but we likely stay dry.

Saturday will also be cold with upper 30s. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a small chance some snow will try to move into the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning. There's a lot of uncertainty with this system right now, but we'll keep you updated on any threat for some of it sticking to the ground.

Sunday afternoon looks dry with highs near 40.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 56

