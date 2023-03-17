Colder Start to the Weekend

St. Patrick's Day will be cold and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s as we dodge a couple light pockets of rain and snow.
The wind continues to blow in colder weather Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.
We then start to warm up! Sunday will be in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.
Spring arrives Monday as we warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.
The 50s return for the middle of next week with a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.
ST. PATRICKS DAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 35
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 11
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 26
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Below Average
High: 43
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.