Colder Start to the Weekend

St. Patrick's Day will be cold and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s as we dodge a couple light pockets of rain and snow.

The wind continues to blow in colder weather Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We then start to warm up! Sunday will be in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Spring arrives Monday as we warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The 50s return for the middle of next week with a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

ST. PATRICKS DAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 11

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 26

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 43

