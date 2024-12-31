Colder to start 2025, then snow could impact the Thursday AM commute

Wednesday will be breezy with temperatures near average, in the low 30s. We'll see a lot more sunshine throughout the day, making it feel a little better if you're outside.

A quick shot of snow is still on track to hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early Thursday. While it doesn't look like a real big snow, the timing just ahead of and during the morning commute could slow down travel. With temperatures in the 20s, we won't have to wait for rain to change into snow. It will just all be snow.

Once we dry out, the clouds will be pretty stubborn Thursday afternoon. It will also be a little colder with highs in the upper 20s.

We continue to get colder Friday with low 20s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Saturday will be in the low 20s, and it comes with more clouds than sunshine.

Late Saturday and into Sunday, we have another chance for snow across the region. With much colder weather in place, this would be a light fluffy snow that blows around easier, lowering visibility for drivers. Highs will only reach the upper teens on Sunday afternoon.

Most, if not all, of the snow should be gone by Monday, but we just keep getting colder. After starting the day in the single digits, we'll barely get into the double digits in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow Moves In

Low: 22

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 29

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 21

