Thursday morning brings some spotty snow for us to dodge. While a lot of us won't see it, a few areas could pick up a quick dusting of snow to light accumulation. The timing of the snow could slow some down. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the low 30s. It will feel like the low 20s with the wind chill taken into account.

Friday will bring some sunshine mixing in with the clouds, but along with it, the coldest weather of the season so far. It will be breezy as we only warm into the mid 20s.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, but we don't warm up too much Saturday. We stay breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Sunday will be noticeably warmer as we push into the mid 40s.

The warm-up continues with mostly sunny skies early next week, eventually getting us closer to average for the middle of November. Monday will be mostly sunny with upper 40s, and staying in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Wednesday might be a tad cooler as push back down into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Snow

Windy

High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Breezy

Low: 10

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 28

