Coldest weather of the season so far is in sight

We continue to get colder today, but the wind will be fairly light this afternoon, and it will be mostly sunny. Highs will only be in the teens.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the teens and low double digits across eastern Nebraska, but single digits will be more common in western Iowa.

After starting Wednesday with a lot of clouds, we'll see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon. The wind will shift out of the south, pushing the coldest air back to the north. This will push Omaha into the mid 30s, which is more normal for mid January. Neighborhoods west of the Omaha metro will enjoy upper 30s to low 40s. Sadly, the warmer weather won't reach everyone farther northeast. Cities like Denison will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday looks really nice with mid 40s and mostly sunny skies!

Friday will also be mostly sunny with mid 40s, but the wind will start to pick up.

Another shot of arctic air moves in for the weekend. It will be breezy Saturday as the frigid weather blows back in. Highs will be in the low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

We stay breezy Sunday even colder weather blows in. After starting the day in the single digits, we only warm up into the low double digits for the afternoon.

For the first time this season, Omaha could dip below zero Monday morning.

The frigid weather continues Monday for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny with highs just shy of the teens.

Temperatures should recover midweek.

