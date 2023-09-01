Comeback of Summer Heat

The warm-up is underway on Friday, with the help from sunny skies and a southerly breeze. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph and highs reach into the low 90s.

We stay mild and calm overnight. Temperatures only cool into the upper 60s.

The heat climbs into the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a little extra wind out from the south, specifically on Saturday.

Labor Day looks to bring more wind and sun. Winds are expected to be between 15-30 mph and highs will be in the mid 90s.

We finally start to cool off into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be in the low 90s with a small chance rain.

A cold front will pass through the region Tuesday night, leading to another rain chance Wednesday with temps dropping in the upper 80s midweek.

FRIDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

Breezy

High: 97

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

