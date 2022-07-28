Comfortable End To The Week

Morning clouds will quickly clear, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Thanks to a weak cold front it will be more comfortable. After hitting 90 on Wednesday, we dip back down into the mid 80s with low humidity today.

With the lower humidity, we're able to cool off into the upper 50s Friday morning in Omaha. Cities farther east and north will drop into the low and mid 50s! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s again.

We slowly start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, but the humidity stays pretty low.

Sunday brings a few clouds with our sunshine. Highs stay in the upper 80s, but the humidity becomes more noticeable again. There's a small chance for rain late Sunday, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

The heat really starts to build in Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. Like Sunday, a lot of us stay dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty storms Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring the high heat. We will push into the upper 90s, with some spots even topping 100. Along with the higher heat, we'll also have more humidity and very warm mornings.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool and Comfy

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 85

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 87

