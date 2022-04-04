Comfortable Start to the Workweek

Monday afternoon will be a touch cooler compared to Sunday, but with less wind and more sunshine, it will probably feel better. Highs will be in the upper 50s across the metro, but slightly cooler to the east... and slightly warmer to the west with some low 60s.

Clouds thicken up heading into Tuesday morning, keeping us a little warmer. We start the day in the low 40s.

An area of low pressure to our north then takes control of our weather for the rest of the workweek.

We start to get breezy Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a number of scattered showers. About half of us stay dry, and about half of us see some light rain, with the better rain chances in the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The system strengthens into Wednesday, kicking off stronger wind from the north. This will cool us off into the mid 50s. Scattered rain tries to push in from the north in the second half of the day, but a lot of places along and south of I-80 will be dry.

Temperatures continue to fall Thursday with strong winds out of the north. We only warm into the upper 40s. Scattered pockets of light rain and snow will be likely. Cities north of I-80 will have the better chance of seeing snow, and cities south of I-80 will see mostly rain. Snow accumulation isn't looking too likely, but we could end up with some light snow sticking to grassy areas northeast of Omaha.

The wind will start to lighten up Friday, but it will still be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s again with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weekend brings a great warm-up! It will be cold Saturday morning, but highs will be in the low 60s for the spring game. Don't forget the sunscreen, because there will be a lot of sunshine.

Sunday looks GREAT with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonable

High: 59

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain North

Windy

High: 56

