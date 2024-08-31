Comfortable weather for the holiday weekend, some changes come next week

While on the warmer side, the sunshine and lower humidity were welcome to many who were enjoying the holiday weekend either in Lincoln for the Husker game or had other plans. This will continue overnight where lows will fall into the 60s.

Sunday will keep the sunshine going and be a touch cooler. Highs reach around 80 in Omaha, while most of us hold in the upper 70s! The low humidity will remain too.

Labor Day will be much of the same with highs near or just below 80 with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

By Tuesday, we keep the sunshine but start to warm some as highs creep back into the low 80s. The humidity will also tick up some but still stay relatively comfortable.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front arrives Thursday, bringing our best chance of rain all next week. Even then, it's not for everybody. Highs on Thursday are brought down to around 80.

This cold front will bring in another round of cooler weather in time for the weekend as highs drop into the mid 70s by Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Quiet

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Sunny

A Touch Cooler

High: 80

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

TUESDAY

Sunny

A Touch Warmer

High: 83

