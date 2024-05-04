Comfortable Weather Sunday, Severe Storm Potential Returns Monday

Dry and seasonal weather continues this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s overnight under a mostly clear sky. We wake up on Sunday morning with a low of around 41.

With plenty of sun on Sunday, this should help temperatures make it to around 70 by the afternoon. It will be comfortable with a light wind.

Active weather returns on Monday as a cold front approaches. While we could see some spotty showers during the day, storms look much more likely into Monday evening as a line of storms comes in from the west. These storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats, but a few tornadoes can not be ruled out either. Omaha is in a level 2/5 severe risk, with southeast Nebraska in a level 3/5 severe risk, while western/central Iowa is in a level 1/5 risk.

Outside of any storms, Monday looks to be a windy day with gusts up to 40 mph. Before storms arrive, we look to hit the mid 70s for highs on Monday.

The cold front does not make much of an impact on temperatures. Tuesday looks dry and breezy with highs reaching back into the mid 70s.

More showers and a few storms are possible on Wednesday, but most stay dry. There is no severe weather threat with any storms on Wednesday. Highs reach the low 70s.

We cool into the 60s for highs by late week into the weekend with small rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Quiet

Low: 44

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Severe P.M. Storms

Windy

High: 74

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 75

