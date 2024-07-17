Comfortable Weather to Close the Workweek, Rain Likely This Weekend

Enjoy this evening! This will be one of our coolest nights this month. It will be a nice, quiet, comfortable evening with clear skies. Lows tonight will dip in the 50s, with some locations in northern Iowa reaching the lower 50s. Since 1950, Omaha averages about 3 nights in the 50s in July.

Thursday brings more great, and cooler than normal weather for July! It will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

We'll start to see clouds move in on Friday, but most of the day should be dry and mostly sunny. It will be a little warmer, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

Heading into Friday evening, scattered thunderstorms will begin moving in to eastern Nebraska, becoming widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. This rain will then likely stick around all day Saturday. It will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day, with highs only in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

There will still be a few hit and miss showers to dodge Sunday, but a lot more of us will be able to stay dry in the second half of the weekend. It stays mostly cloudy with upper 70s.

In total, we could see around 0.25" to 0.50" over much of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. Some locations could see an inch of rain. The bulk of this rain would occur on Saturday.

We have to keep some small chances for rain around early in the next workweek, but we should see more sunshine, warming us into the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

