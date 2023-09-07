Comfy, But Smoky

Smoky skies will continue to make it a little difficult to enjoy the cooler weather today. The air quality is still low enough where it's best to avoid any physical activity outside, especially for anyone with respiratory issues. The smoke will slowly clear today, which will greatly improve air quality Friday.

This afternoon, it will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s with low humidity.

This evening, a few spotty showers and storms will move in from the west. A lot of us will stay dry, but we'll continue to dodge the rain overnight. It will also be comfortable, cooling off into the upper 50s for Friday morning.

The humidity stays low Friday afternoon as we warm into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay in the mid 80s Saturday with a few more clouds. A lot of us will be dry, but a few spotty showers could try to push into eastern Nebraska.

There's a better chance for some scattered rain to hit your backyard Sunday as our next cold front arrives. It will also be cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Some of the rain could linger into Monday, especially south of Omaha. We get a fall preview in the afternoon, only warming into the low 70s.

We stay cool into the middle of next week with mid 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Smoky

High: 85

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible West

High: 85

