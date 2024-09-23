Comfy first few days of fall

The cool and comfortable weather continues today! It will be a touch warmer with low 70s and a lot more sunshine once we clear out the morning clouds. The wind will be a lot lighter today compared to Sunday.

Overnight, clouds start to move back in, and they will squeeze out a few spotty showers for us to dodge Tuesday morning as we cool off into the mid 50s. A couple of these could still be southeast of Omaha in the early afternoon before they completely move out. Most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with upper 70s.

It stays mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs just shy of 80.

For now, a lot of us look dry this weekend, but we'll keep a small chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Comfortable

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

