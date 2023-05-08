Comfy start to the workweek

The humidity will be slowly falling today, and it won't be as hot this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. A couple isolated storms are possible this evening north of I-80, but severe weather is not expected.

We're all dry overnight, but more clouds start to move in by Tuesday morning as we cool into the mid 50s.

The humidity stays lower Tuesday, but there will be more clouds than sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Late in the day, we'll dodge a few spotty showers and storms, but like Monday, most of us stay dry.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with upper 70s and a little more humidity. There will be a few more scattered showers and storms for us to dodge, with about half of us seeing rain and half of us staying dry.

Thursday brings a smaller chance for rain, but the upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies continue.

There will be more scattered rain and storms to dodge Friday as we warm into the low 80s.

We cool into the 70s for the weekend with only very small rain chances Saturday and Mother's Day.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain North

Low: 56

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 79

