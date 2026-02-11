Continuing to get warmer through the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Light rain to North overnight

Temps gradually incline through the weekend

Records possible on Monday

FORECAST

The warmer-than-average weather continues today with temperatures reaching the low 50s, almost 15 degrees above average! We only get warmer into the weekend.

Some rain showers are possible tonight, but most of this will be north of Omaha, and even there, it will be few and far between.

Thursday reaches the upper 50s, and Friday we climb back into the 60s.

A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday, but it may be close enough to bring some clouds or a shower near Falls City. Otherwise, highs will still be warm in the low 60s.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the low 60s.

Monday's record is already at risk with the forecast high of 64. The record is 67, set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s going.

By midweek next week, some signs indicate a storm system tracking across the country, which may bring us some precip chances by Wednesday and likely end the above-average conditions.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Small Rain Chance

Low: 29

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 58

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 60

Wind: ESE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance South

High: 60

Wind: S 5-10

