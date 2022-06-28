Continuing To Warm Up

The warm-up continues into the middle of the workweek. Highs will be flirting with 90 on Tuesday and the mid 90s on Wednesday. Both days will be breezy with wind gusts nearing 30 mph, at times.

The breeze sticks around through Thursday, but we make a run at the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values possibly exceeding the triple digits. It's on Thursday that we will begin to see our cloud coverage increase a little bit. A few of these clouds brings us a chance of seeing some storms and/or showers late in the day.

The warm-up will be short lived, as a cold front moves in on Thursday night. The front might be close enough on Friday and Saturday to produce some isolated showers/storms then. Otherwise, temperatures will drop back into the 80s as we begin the 4th of July weekend.

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm Night

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Higher Humidity

High: 94

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Breezy

Hot

High: 96

