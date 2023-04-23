Cool and Cloudy Days

Overnight brings partly cloudy skies and mid 30s. Keep a close eye to the north. A strong geomagnetic storm is bringing a chance for places as far south of Kansas to see the northern lights! With partly cloudy skies, we'll have to hope for spots of clear skies to see anything.

We inch closer to average Monday with low 60s and cloudy skies. Despite the warmer weather, we stay below average by a few degrees. There could be a spotty shower or two mainly east of Omaha, but most stay dry.

Tuesday keeps us cloudy with more small rain chances throughout the day. The thick clouds cap off our temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday bring some much needed intervals of sunshine. This helps us warm from the mid 60s midweek, to the 66° range for Friday-Eve.

The end of the workweek brings us the highest chance of seeing scattered rain. This time, it will also be breezy with this system. The breeze pushes us down into the low 60s.

It gets even cooler for the weekend to follow. Both days will be in the upper 50s with a lot of cloud coverage on Saturday and small rain chances. Luckily, Sunday will bring a little more sunshine, but it stays breezy.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Cool

Low: 35

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Little Warmer

High: 63

