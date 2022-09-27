Cool and Comfy

More seasonable temperatures return for us on Tuesday. The mid 70s make a comeback under mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front pushes through on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures back down into the upper 60s. We will still have mostly sunny skies.

The dry and sunny weather continues in the second half of the workweek with highs in the low 70s on Thursday.

A touch warmer to end next week with highs forecast to get back to the mid 70s, though we stay dry and sunny.

The weekend looks to bring a few more clouds to our skies. but we'll squeeze some intervals of sunshine out from time-to-time. The mid to upper 70s stick around through Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

Breezy

High: 73

