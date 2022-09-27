Cool and Comfy Weather Continues

We stay very comfortable today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Overnight, we get a little extra chilly compared to recent mornings. We start Wednesday in the low 40s in Omaha, which will drop some areas north of I-80 and down into southwest Iowa into the 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will also be cooler, only warming into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

We get breezy to end the workweek, but also a little warmer. Thursday will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be a touch warmer, in the mid 70s.

The sunshine and great weather continue over the weekend! Saturday will be in the upper 70s, and Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Not much is expected to change early in the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.