Cool and Wet Start to the Workweek

Rain will expand northeast through the morning, but the heavier rain likely stays south of I-80. The rain will taper off early in the afternoon, with most of us dry for the evening commute. While the beneficial rain won't be for everyone, we will all get to enjoy the cooler weather. Highs will be in the low 70s!!!

Early tonight, a few isolated storms are possible towards northwest Missouri, but most of us will be dry. We stay mostly cloudy heading into Tuesday morning as we cool into the low 60s.

We start to warm back up Tuesday, even with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Late in the afternoon, there will be a few spotty storms to dodge, which continue into the night.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night likely brings a few more spotty showers and storms to dodge, but less than half of us see the rain.

The sunshine is back in full force Thursday, but thanks to another weak cold front, we dip back down into the low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer, in the mid 80s.

We keep the sunshine and dry weather for the weekend, warming up just a little more. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storm (SE)

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 86

