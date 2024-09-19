Cool, wet weather arrives for the start of fall

After dodging a couple spotty storms early this morning, the sunshine quickly takes over for the rest of the day. It will be hotter and humid this afternoon with highs in the low 90s in Omaha. A cold front arrives from the northwest late today, which will keep northeast Nebraska in the mid 80s.

The humidity will start to fall behind the cold front, letting us cool off more overnight compared to recent mornings. We'll start Friday in the low 60s in Omaha, but a lot of neighborhoods outside of the metro will drop into the 50s.

We keep the hot weather Friday, with a high near 90, but the humidity will be a lot more comfortable. For the Huskers game in Lincoln, we'll be in the mid 80s at kickoff and fall into the mid 70s by the end of the game. A few spotty showers will start to pop up Friday night, so there is a small chance for rain towards the end of not only the Huskers game but also our high school football games.

A few more hit and miss showers will move in Saturday morning, followed by more scattered rain and storms the later through Saturday we go. While a lot more of us will see rain Saturday, it still won't be for everyone. Areas north of Omaha have a better chance of getting missed by the rain in the first half of the weekend. Depending on exactly when rain arrives, highs will be around the low 80s.

The showers and storms continue to become more widespread overnight and into Sunday morning, making for a pretty wet looking rest of Sunday. Fall starts Sunday, and it will feel like it with the rain and highs in the mid 60s.

The rain continues for many of us Sunday night, but it looks like we dry out early Monday morning. We'll see some sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Low humidity and low 70s will make it feel really nice Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 90

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 81

