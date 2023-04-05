Cool & Breezy Wednesday

All of us get cold and breezy on Wednesday. We'll see some sunshine, but highs will only be in the upper 40s. At least we'll see some mostly sunny skies with winds gusting near 35 mph.

Once we get through Wednesday, we warm up nicely into the end of the workweek. Thursday will be in the high 50s, followed by upper 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies both days.

The warming continues over the holiday weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 70s and breezy. Easter Sunday starts with a few spotty and light showers to dodge, but the afternoon looks great! Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The great weather continues early next workweek as we may be able to topple into the low 80s for the first time this year!

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 68

