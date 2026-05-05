Cool couple of days before seasonal temps!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Lingering showers Tuesday morning
- Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday
- Rain possible over Mother's Day weekend
FORECAST
We're waking up to some chillier temps only in the upper 40s, and a couple wet patches on the road thanks to some lingering morning showers.
Tuesday will be a cooler, cloudier day and we could see a little spotty light rain around Omaha in the morning. The afternoon should be drier with highs in the upper 50s.
The clouds and cooler weather will stick around Wednesday, but we stay dry with highs again only in the upper 50s.
If skies become clear enough, temps around Omaha could dip into the middle to upper 30s Thursday morning, leading to some patchy morning frost.
There is a small chance at spotty rain Thursday as a warm front move through the region. Highs will reach the upper 60s for most. But, by Friday all of Omaha will be into the 70s.
Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There are now probable chances at thunderstorms this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, with some of this rain spilling into Sunday morning.
TUESDAY
Cloudy
Spotty AM Rain
High: 59
Wind: N 5-15
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Chilly!
Low: 41
Wind: N 10-15
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Dry & Cool
High: 59
Wind: NE 5-10
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