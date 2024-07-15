Cool-Down: Here's How Much Cooler It Will Be Omaha This Week

A cold front will move through the region this evening, bringing a gradual relief from the heat and humidity. We may have a few thunderstorms as the front moves by, mainly in Iowa, until midnight. Damaging wind and large hail will be possible in these storms.

Otherwise, it will still be a very warm and muggy evening around Omaha, with temperatures only cooling off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a MUCH cooler day, and nearly 25 degrees cooler in heat index, compared to Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s. The afternoon heat index will be less than 90.

Late in the afternoon, scattered storms will move into areas north of Omaha, then push south towards I-80 in the evening. By the early Tuesday night, the storms will be south of I-80. The severe threat is low, but a couple of the storms could have some hail or strong wind along with the heavy rain and lightning. There should be a few more storms around compared to Monday, but more than half the region will likely stay dry.

Wednesday looks even better with low humidity, below-average heat, and a lot of sunshine! It will be a breezy day with highs in the low 80s. Lows on Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s.

We stay in the low 80s Thursday and Friday with a lot of sunshine. However, a few stay storms may be possible Friday evening.

This upcoming weekend looks rainy. While there will be some dry-time, scattered storms will be possible throughout the day Saturday, keeping temperatures down in the upper 70s and low 80s.

More scattered rain is possible on Sunday with highs near 80.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

