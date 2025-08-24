Cool & dry to begin the workweek

Our mornings on Monday and Tuesday will be able to cool off into the low 50s in Omaha! Neighborhoods farther north and into western Iowa could even wake up in the upper 40s. These will be our coolest mornings since way back in early June when Omaha dropped to 48 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with low 70s, followed by mid 70s on Tuesday. There could be a few showers around Tuesday morning, though many of us stay dry.

We start to warm back up into the low 80s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Some rain is possible southwest of Omaha during the day, but everyone else should remain dry.

We hold in the low 80s for the end of the week. Some more rain is possible by the weekend, though there will be plenty of dry time.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 73

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small AM Rain Chance

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

