Cool Through Midweek

Omaha his dipped into the upper 20s this morning for the first time since April 22. Mostly sunny skies will do their best to warm us back up, but we stay about 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Overnight, many of us drop back below freezing, with Omaha in the upper 20s.

The clouds are back Wednesday, giving us another day in the upper 40s.

The sunshine returns for the rest of the workweek, warming us back up! We get back to the mid 50s Thursday. Stronger winds out of the south Friday get us a little higher into the mid 50s.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer! We stay mostly sunny and dry as we push into the 60s both afternoons. We also get an extra hour of sleep as the clocks "fall back."

Temperatures are on track to stay slightly above average early next week.

