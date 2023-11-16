Cooldown Arrives This Weekend

Today is our final warm day as temperatures reached the mid 60s. The wind will briefly lighten up this evening and shift from the south to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This could kick off a few spotty and light showers, but most of us stay dry. Behind the cold front, the wind ramps up again, blowing in colder weather to end the workweek.

The wind will lighten up overnight and skies will clear as we cool off into the low 30s for Friday morning.

While cooler, Friday will be average for this time of year. Highs will be near 50 with a lot of sunshine.

We start to warm back up Saturday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Sunday likely starts dry, but scattered showers will move in during the second half of the day. These won't be for everyone, keeping some areas dry and mostly cloudy. We also start to cool down again with mid 50s.

A few leftover hit and miss showers will still be around Monday, but many spots stay dry again. It also gets breezy as we keep cooling off, with upper 40s for highs.

Tuesday will also be breezy and cooler, but at least we see some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

We get back to being mostly sunny Wednesday, but drop into the upper 30s. At least it will be dry for your holiday travel!

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Windy Early

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 55

