Cooler and breezy midweek, but here is when the 60s return

Today will be breezy and cooler, but we stay above average by 15 degrees. We will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The wind will be lighter tonight, but it gets a little colder, dropping into the low 30s for Thursday morning.

It gets breezy again Thursday, but we stay mostly sunny with upper 50s. Neighborhoods south of Omaha have a better chance of hitting 60.

Friday will be windy and warmer with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

A cold front will quickly follow, dropping us down into the low 40s on Saturday, but we stay mostly sunny. While colder, this just takes us back down to average for the start of March.

It won't take long to warm back up. Sunday will be in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day, there will probably be a few spotty pockets of rain, but a lot of us will stay dry.

Monday will be partly cloudy with mid 50s.

Rain and snow are looking more likely on Tuesday, but it's too early to say how many of us will see rain vs. snow. This will cool us down into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 63

