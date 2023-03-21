Cooler and breezy Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and breezy with a lot more clouds. Highs will reach near 50 degrees. Many of us stay dry, but there will be a few spotty and light showers to dodge mainly south and east of Omaha.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer as we push into the mid 50s. While most of the day will be dry, rain starts to move in Wednesday night. Overnight, some of that rain could mix in with some wet snow or change into wet snow, especially north of I-80. There is also the chance of a few rumbles of thunder over southeast Nebraska into northwest Missouri.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, dropping into the upper 40s.

With a little more sunshine Friday, we have a better chance of making it to 50 degrees.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to go up and down. Saturday will be in the mid 50s, but we drop into the upper 40s on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.