Cooler and Windy Start to April

We'll continue to see some scattered rain overnight across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as we cool off into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning. While most of this will be rain, it won't be impossible for some snow to mix in.

Tuesday will start cloudy, but we'll get some sunshine out in the afternoon. There will be a few leftover isolated showers to dodge, but most of us will be dry. The wind will get a little stronger, up to 35 mph.

We stay breezy on Wednesday, but it will be mostly sunny in the mid 50s.

The wind will finally lighten up for the rest of the workweek. Thursday will also be warmer with the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday looks nice with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy again over the weekend, but we'll keep temperatures above average. Saturday will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain is possible Sunday, making us mostly cloudy, but temperatures will still manage to make it into the mid 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Rain

Windy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

THURSDAY

Sunny

Average

High: 57

