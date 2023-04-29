Cooler and Windy Sunday

A weak cold front passes through late Saturday night. This brings us a cool start to Sunday morning, but at least we'll have mostly clear skies. Lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The end of the weekend is a bit cooler than the start. We only flirt with the 60 degree range in the afternoon. There will be a whole lot of sunshine and a whole lot of wind. Winds will be gusting near 35 mph at times.

The wind sticks around through Monday and Tuesday. Both days bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Low 60s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday brings a serious jump in temperatures! We'll be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies as the wind backs off a bit. There's a small potential to see a few spotty storms and showers in the late hours.

Rain and storms are possible throughout the day on Thursday. It stays warm with temperatures reaching close to the 80 degree range. The storm chances still don't look very significant, at this point, but there will be a few spots of rain and storms to dodge.

Friday and Saturday keep those very spotty shower/storm chances around. Highs in the mid 70s on both days.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Cooler

High: 59

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.