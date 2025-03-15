Cooler and windy this weekend, elevated wildfire risk

It will be a chilly start to Saturday morning with gusty winds and even some light rain lingering around. To our north, the air might just get cold enough for a rain and snow mix, closer to Norfolk and Sioux City.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but we'll try to squeeze out some late-day sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. Due to gusty 40-50 mph winds and low humidity, there will be a high risk for wildfires. Do not burn anything outdoors and be careful with anything flammable as it could easily spread out of control.

Sunday will not be much better for the wildfire conditions, but the wind will be less gusty. We'll see lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs returning to the mid 50s.

Monday will be breezy, but warmer, for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will be breezy at times too with low 70s. Most of the day will be dry with some sunshine, but a mix of rain and snow will try to push in as early as Tuesday night, and some minor accumulation may be possible.

A combination of rain and snow, or possibly just snow, will continue Wednesday morning. It will be windy as colder weather blows in, holding us back in the upper 40s for Wednesday afternoon.

Spring officially kicks off Thursday, but we'll be a touch below average. Highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY

Morning Clouds

Afternoon Sun

Windy

High: 46

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy & Warmer

High: 78

