Cooler, But Smoky, Midweek

While it will be a lot more comfortable today, wildfire smoke has blown in and will lower the air quality. If you have any respiratory issues or are sensitive to wildfire smoke, it's best to avoid any physical activity outside. Between the smoke, there will be a lot of sunshine. It will be breezy with highs near 80 and low humidity.

We stay smoky overnight with lighter wind, but it will be very cool! Omaha will drop into the low 50s, which means a lot of areas north of I-80 and in southwest Iowa will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

It will still be smoky Thursday, but it should slowly thin out through the day. Otherwise, we're mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with mid 80s.

We stay in the mid 80s Saturday with a few more clouds. A lot of us will be dry, but a few spotty showers could try to push into eastern Nebraska.

There's a better chance for some scattered rain to hit your backyard Sunday. It will also be a little cooler with highs near 80.

Some of the rain could linger into Monday, especially south of Omaha. We get a fall preview in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The mid 70s stay with us Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky and Breezy

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Smoky

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

Scattered Night Storms

High: 83

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.