Cooler By Midweek

We stay mild Tuesday afternoon with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s, but the stronger wind will still be making it feel cooler.

Then a cold front moves in to tank temperatures midweek. We're still breezy Wednesday as the colder air blows in. This drops us down into the teens Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will also increase through the day as our next snow chance approaches.

It's still unclear if the snow will impact us or stay just to our south. If is stays far enough north, the better chances will be along and south of I-80. It arrives late Wednesday night, continues overnight, and ends Thursday morning. It would likely be just enough snow to cause issues for the Thursday morning commute. We'll keep you updated as the storm's track becomes more clear.

Snow or no snow... it's going to be cold Thursday! Highs will be in the single digits.

Then we warm up into the weekend. We'll get closer to 20 Friday, followed by upper 30s on Saturday. While warmer, both days look breezy as the warmer weather blows back in.

Temperatures look to likely drop again in the second half of the weekend.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 7

WEDNESDAY

Increasing Clouds

Breezy

Snow Possible Late

High: 14

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Snow South

Very Cold

High: 8

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.