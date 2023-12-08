Cooler, December Air Returns Saturday

It will be a mild December evening in the upper 40s, with lots of clouds and a little rain to our south. This rain likely stay south of the Omaha metro.

Rainfall Note: Since August 1, we've only received about 61% of the rainfall we normally average. November was even worse, receiving only 30% of average rainfall.

Saturday will be a cloudy and breezy day with lots of clouds. We could even see some snow flurries at times. It will be back to the colder weather, in the upper 30s to near 40.

The wind lightens up Sunday, but we'll still be near 40 with sunshine.

We will start next week with sunshine and a warm-up on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be cooler, in the lower 40s.

The next best chance for rain, or snow will be heading into the end of next week. Overall, a warmer than average week where we could be near 50 degrees on Thursday.

