Cooler end to the week, with light sprinkle chances today

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Spotty light rain into Thursday morning

Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings

A mostly rain-free pattern for next 7-10 days

FORECAST

Similar to what some of us saw overnight, we might see some very light drizzle for the beginning of our Thursday. The afternoon looks dry though, with cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 50s.

As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to areas of frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha. This should be our last chance at frost in the area for this spring season.

Friday will be a cooler and partly sunny day, in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at some spotty light rain Sunday night.

Rain will become sparse and limited over the coming days, bu there is a decent chance at some light rain again around next Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 59

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Frost Possible

Pretty Chilly!

Low: 38

Wind: N 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Similar to Thursday

High: 58

Wind: E 5-15

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