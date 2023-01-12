Cooler End To The Workweek

Colder air keeps blowing in with some slightly stronger winds Thursday, holding back highs to near 30 degrees. Wind chills likely don't make it out of the teens in the afternoon. After a cloudy start to the day, the afternoon brings a lot of sunshine.

The wind lightens up tonight, but we fall into the teens for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and just a touch warmer, with highs in the low 30s. While not much warmer, the sunshine and lighter wind should make it feel better.

The weekend is looking good with temperatures above average and a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be windy as the warmer weather starts to blow in, but we warm into the high 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but still breezy. Highs will be in the low 50s with some extra clouds blowing in later in the day.

A few spotty showers could start to move in as early as Sunday night, but rain becomes more likely by MLK Day morning. Rain becomes less likely the later into Monday we go. With the rain and clouds around, it will be a little cooler, in the mid 40s.

We keep cooling Tuesday, closer to 40 degrees Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

A large area of rain and snow is expected to move through the Heartland in the middle of next week. It's too early to say who will see the accumulating snow and who will just see rain, but the timeframe is Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Lighter Wind

Low: 15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 33

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Windy

High: 48

